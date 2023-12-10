Uijtdebroeks training in blank kit as Bora-Hansgrohe seek €1 million buyout

Image 1 of 2 Chris Froome grabbed a selfie as Cian Uijtdebroeks tacked onto his team's training ride near Girona (Image credit: Chris Froome/Twitter) Cian Uijtdebroeks training near Girona (Image credit: Benji Naesen/Twitter.com)

Cian Uijtdebroeks was training near Girona on Sunday, one day after Jumbo-Visma announced they had signed him to a four-year contract - a fact Bora-Hansgrohe refuted.

The German team responded to Jumbo-Visma's announcement with one of their own, stating that Uijtdebroeks is under contract with them until the end of next season and would be expected to race with the team in 2024.

The 20-year-old's agent asserted that Uijtdebroeks' contract with Bora-Hansgrohe was terminated on December 1, 2023, and that "legal proceedings" have been initiated.

Wielerflits.nl reported on Sunday that Bora-Hansgrohe are seeking a €1 million buyout from Visma.

Screengrabs of a video posted to Twitter appear to show Uijtdebroeks riding in a plain black jersey but still using a Bora-Hansgrohe helmet.

Chris Froome posted a mid-ride selfie with Uijtdebroeks tacked onto the back of his Israel-Premier Tech team's training ride.

"Good to have Cian Uijtdebroeks join us on the team ride today," he wrote with several crying-laughing emojis - the presence of the Belgian likely a coincidence.

Uijtebroeks' situation is no laughing matter, however. A similar dispute cost Wout van Aert €662,000 when a court sided with his former team in 2021.

The contentious transfer also drew criticism toward Jumbo-Visma team boss Richard Plugge from Cofidis manager Cedric Vasseur and Soudal-Quickstep CEO Patrick Lefevere.