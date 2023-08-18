UCI moves Esports World Championships away from Zwift, awards to MyWhoosh

When it was announced that the first UCI Cycling Esports World Championships would be held in 2020, Zwift was firmly embedded as part of the new opportunity to chase the rainbow jersey. However, even then, there was a hint that this may not always be the case as it was revealed that in 2020 a bidding process would be launched.

Now for 2024, 2025 and 2026 the Cycling Esports World Championships will no longer be on the platform which was so integral to its initiation, with the UCI thanking Zwift for its expertise in helping establish the event as it announced that it had awarded the event to virtual cycling app MyWhoosh.

“We are delighted to welcome MyWhoosh as the new platform and organiser of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships for the next three years, and we are convinced that they will continue to develop this exciting and popular event," said UCI President David Lappartient in a statement.

Zwift said while it was disappointed by the outcome, it was "extremely proud" of the three World Championships it had delivered with the UCI.

"Our commitment to grow the sport of cycling esports from community racing upwards and to further develop our elite racing product remains unchanged," said Zwift in response to a Cyclingnews request for comment on the change. "We will continue to innovate and drive this new sport forward.

"The Zwift community is the bedrock of cycling esports and we will continue to create top-level elite events, including a Zwift Championship, that showcase racing on Zwift and celebrate the best Zwift racers in the world."

MyWhoosh is based in the United Arab Emirates and while Cycling Esports World Championships have been held remotely in the past with riders taking part from locations around the world, it appears that this may now change. The UCI statement said MyWhoosh – which has leaned into the e-racing category since being founded in 2019 – will be the exclusive platform and organiser of the event from 2024 to 2026, which will include qualifying rounds and a final to be held on-site in Abu Dhabi.

"The next three editions of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships add to Abu Dhabi’s reputation as host of top-class cycling events,” said Lappartient, also referring to the UAE capital's role in hosting other cycling World Championships, from Urban Cycling in 2022 and 2024, to Road and Gran Fondo in 2028 and Track in 2029.

The UCI is run as a non-governmental not-for-profit organisation, deriving revenue to support its operations through a number of channels with the largest being World Championships and hosting fees.

The privately-owned MyWhoosh, which this year hosted its inaugural Race Championship Series with a $1 million prize pool, said it would be working closely with the UCI to organise the esports event for the next three years with firm race control mechanisms.

“We are committed to transforming Abu Dhabi into a truly world-class cycling hub, and look forward to providing athletes, fans, and enthusiasts with an immersive experience that combines the excitement of esports with the spirit of cycling," Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, CEO/Managing Director of MyWhoosh said in the UCI statement.

"This collaboration signifies a transformative era for MyWhoosh and the realm of cycling esports, bringing all the benefits and excitement of competitive cycling into home across the world."