UCI launches public survey on road cycling issues

UCI President David Lappartient addresses the audience (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

The UCI has asked the general public to become involved in the process of making road cycling more appealing. Fans are encouraged to respond to an online survey covering a variety of issues which “may – or may not – make road cycling even more enthralling".

Among a range of topics, the survey covers the use of earpieces by teams and their riders, the use of power metres in races, the size of teams and their budgets, the format of events, how events are broadcast, and the provision of on-screen data during races.

"Developing the appeal of road cycling in a world that is changing is one of the central aims of the UCI’s Agenda 2022," said UCI president David Lappartient.

"To do this, it is essential to have the opinion not only of cycling’s different stakeholders, but also the wider public, both committed fans and casual spectators."

The survey "offers everyone the chance to give their opinion and is part of a wider consultation process that will enable the UCI to take steps to modernise road cycling that will meet the expectations of as many people as possible."

As a bonus, participants will be eligible to win a three-night, two-person trip to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, Great Britain, including access to the VIP hospitality lounge.

The survey can be found here and is available in eight languages: French, English, Spanish, Arab, Russian, Portuguese, German and Italian. The deadline is Tuesday, July 16.