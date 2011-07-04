UCI fire back on saddle issue

Chris Horner (Team RadioShack) uses a Bontrager inForm RL saddle. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

The UCI has reacted angrily to criticism from riders and teams following yesterday's team time trial at the Tour de France.

Related Articles Blazing saddles: Row erupts over rider positions in TTT

Johan Bruyneel and Bradley McGee were both slapped with fines from the sport's governing body for "improper conduct towards officials in the zone where the bikes were being checked."

The dispute relates to UCI regulation 1.3.014 which dictates the position of saddles. A number of unsavoury scenes erupted before the time trial but according to a UCI spokesperson teams had been given a number of chances to make sure that their equipment met the needed standards.

"If there's an element of unprofessional behaviour it's not coming from the UCI but from the teams. Once again it's disappointing because it's a very simple rule that must be respected. There's no other function of the UCI rule book than to lay down the rules that must be respected," the UCI spokesperson told Cyclingnews.

"The UCI can't accept the behaviour of certain people like Mr Buyneel who have been fined for their behaviour.

"Before the Dauphine the teams were informed by the new rules. We had a member of the UCI at the Dauphine who was at their disposal if they wanted clarity over the rules. After the Dauphine he returned. No teams talked to him at the race so he sent them a letter saying that the rules would be enforced at the Tour. We then reminded the teams again at the teams' meeting before the Tour."

Bruyneel was frustrated by the timing of the action from race officials, saying that the action "led to an unprofessional spectacle in front of everyone to see – An embarrassment for our sport," on his personal blog.