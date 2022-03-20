UCI confirms legality of Mohoric's Milan-San Remo-winning dropper seatpost

Following Matej Mohorič's dropper seatpost-assisted victory at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, the UCI has issued a statement clarifying regulations on the usage of the equipment.

The Slovenian's super-tuck position which saw him lower his body to the top tube while descending was banned by the governing body just over a year ago, but his latest innovation won't meet the same fate.

In a short, matter-of-fact statement issued on Sunday morning, the UCI stated that dropper seatposts had been approved for use back in 2014. However, saddle setback regulations still apply whether the seatpost is dropped or in its regular position.

"The UCI Equipment Commission approved the use of dropper seatposts in road cycling competition in 2014," read the statement.

"Their use is subject to the minimum 5cm setback rule of article 1.3.013 of the UCI Regulations, i.e., when the dropper seatpost is set to its highest or lowest setting, the saddle setback must be in full compliance with article 1.3.013."

Article 1.3.013 states that 'The peak [front] of the saddle shall be a minimum of 5cm to the read of a vertical plane passing through the bottom bracket spindle', a rule which in theory limits how far a rider could drop their seatpost during a race.

Mohorič used the Fox Transfer SL Performance Elite seatpost to great effect while descending off the Poggio on Saturday afternoon, combining the post with his elite descending skills to eke out a gap to a chasing group of favourites, including Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, and Mathieu van der Poel.

The Slovenian said after the race that he and the team had worked on that specific plan through the winter. He also noted that using a dropper seatpost – which allowed for greater manoeuvrability and a lower centre of gravity – was a safer option while training, too.

"Due to the UCI rules we had to use a dropper that was on the market and so went for a MTB model," Mohorič explained. "We tested a 12cm dropper but that was too much and meant the pedalling wasn't efficient anymore, so we opted for a 6cm device.

"I had a grip shift on the bars and lowered and lifted it several times on the descent of the Poggio. People have long dismissed the idea of using dropper posts, but the technology is more advanced now and they don't weigh much more than a regular seatpost.

"Maybe next year all the bikes will be available with a dropper. It's safe in traffic too and so in training. You can brake better. I think it's a big advantage in racing too."