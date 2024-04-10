UCI appoints former criminal investigator to lead fight against mechanical doping

By James Moultrie
published

Nicholas Raudenski to start role as Head of the Fight Against Technological Fraud on May 1

The UCI mechanical doping checks are a regular part of big races now
The UCI mechanical doping checks are a regular part of big races now (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The UCI has appointed a former criminal investigator as its Head of the Fight Against Technological Fraud, to further the governing body’s mission against “fraudulent use of a motor or any other activities that infringe the UCI Regulations.”

Nicholas Raudenski, formerly of the International Testing Agency (ITA) – the body in charge of the UCI’s anti-doping operations – will from May 1 lead the global strategy and continue the work already done by the UCI to ensure the integrity of the sport. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.