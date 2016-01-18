UCI announces men's road Olympic quotas

Trending

Great Britain with five, USA with two, Italy and Spain get maximum

Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain)

Taylor Phinney (USA)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) will start as as darkhorse

Alexandre Vinokourov (Kazakhstan) had too much for Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) in the sprint.

The UCI today released the final counts for each country that qualified to participate in the men's road events at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The road race allocations are based on the final 2015 WorldTour nations rankings, with the Continental Tour rankings filling in for those countries who failed to qualify via the WorldTour. The time trial places are based on the same system, with extra positions coming via performances in the UCI Road World Championships in 2015.

Spain and Italy were the only teams to qualify for the maximum number of riders, earning five places for the road race and two for the individual time trial.

Great Britain, Colombia and Belgium earned five spots for the road race, but only one for the time trial after missing out of the top 10 at the World championships.

The United States failed to qualify via the WorldTour, and as fifth best nation in the Americas Tour, earned two places for the road race. Thanks to Taylor Phinney's efforts at Worlds, the team earned an additional place in the time trial for two starters.

2016 Olympic men's road quotas

CountryRoad RaceITT
Belgium51
Colombia51
Great Britain51
Italy52
Spain52
Australia42
Czech Republic42
France42
Germany42
Netherlands42
Norway41
Poland41
Portugal42
Slovenia41
Switzerland41
Argentina31
Canada31
Denmark31
Islamic Republic of Iran31
Morocco31
Russian Federation31
Ukraine31
Algeria21
Austria21
Belarus22
Brazil2
Croatia2
Estonia2
Ireland2
Japan2
Kazakhstan21
Korea2
Latvia2
Lithuania2
New Zealand21
South Africa2
Sweden2
Turkey21
United States Of America22
Venezuela21
Azerbaijan1
Bulgaria1
Chile1
Costa Rica1
Dominican Republic1
Ecuador1
Eritrea1
Ethiopia1
Greece1
Guatemala1
Hong Kong, China1
Luxembourg1
Mexico1
Namibia1
Puerto Rico1
Romania1
Rwanda1
Serbia1
Slovakia1
Tunisia1
United Arab Emirates1