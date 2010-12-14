UCI announces BMX Supercross World Cup link up

Image 1 of 3 History in the making: BMXers bolted down the start ramp adorned with the Olympic Games rings. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 2 of 3 Two of three medals Olympic BMX highlight France's record 100-medal season (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 3 of 3 The VeloPark will also be home to the Olympic BMX track. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI announced that part of the organization and marketing rights for the BMX Supercross World Cup series will be held by Global SX Events Inc.

UCI president Pat McQuaid explained that BMX, and the Supercross World Cup in particular, have accelerated in growth since the sport’s inclusion in the Beijing Olympics.

“The UCI has invested considerably in the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup to bring it up to its current level,” he said. “But I am convinced that the partnership that will now link the UCI and Global SX Events will allow BMX to continue its growth in optimal conditions: still under the aegis of the UCI, but making the most of GSX Events’ skills.”

The UCI will continue to govern the sport and will still be responsible for drawing up the international calendar and the regulations for international competition. Global SX Events will take over the management of the UCI’s BMX Supercross World Cup. Additionally, the firm will also be a partner in the UCI’s BMX track building service.

GSX Events president Gary Aragon was pleased with the agreement. “The UCI BMX Supercross World Cup series is currently the leading international BMX event,” he said. “Our goal is to partner with the UCI to take the sport through this next phase of growth.”

The 2011 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup calendar is as follows:

April 8-9: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

May 27-28: Papendal, the Netherlands

August 19-29: London, Great Britain

September 16-19: to be confirmed

September 30 - October 1: Chula Vista, United States of America