UAE Team Emirates sign young German talent Felix Groß

UAE Team Emirates continue to sign some of the most talented young riders in the sport, this time announcing the signing of 22-year-old German Felix Groß on a three-year contract that will see him race with the team from 2022 through 2024 after starting later this season as a trainee.

Groß, who races at the Continental level with Rad-Net Rose, won two stages in last year's Dookoła Mazowsza but has focussed mostly on the track where he won the individual pursuit and kilometer time trial - a rare combination - at the 2020 European under-23 Track Championships. He will represent Germany at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

"I have almost no words, I am really really happy," Groß said, showing off his new colours.

"The chance to ride in a such great team is something I wouldn't have thought possible. I've been on the track for many years now, and I believe I can be very successful on the road as well. I feel like I'm in the right place and I am looking forward to wearing the UAE Team Emirates jersey next year."

UAE Team Emirates has been busy in adding young talent to its roster for the future, also signing 18-year-old Spaniard Juan Ayuso until 2025. The long-term strategy has already paid off, in particular with Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, 22, who signed with the team in 2019. The team also has 21-year-old U23 Giro winner Andrés Ardila, the USA's Brandon McNulty, Tour de France stage winner Marc Hirschi and double U23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg under contract.

Manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez said he was impressed with Groß's attitude.

"Felix is a young, talented rider who is a top-class rider on the track and we hope to help him make the transition to the road. We see great potential in him and we are excited for him to join us at the end of the year as a stagiaire after the Olympics."

Groß said he had his first contact with the team after his success in the European championships in Fiorenzuola, Italy last year and was invited to join the team at their camp in Abu Dhabi in January. He hoped the tests would earn him a spot in the team and was thrilled to sign on.

"I'm looking forward to everything that's coming. And that maybe I can take some of the strengths I've developed on the track with me onto the road. At the beginning, of course, there's a lot of learning and gaining experience. I'm excited about what this year will bring, the chance to go on a journey with UAE Team Emirates, I'm incredibly excited. However, firstly, along with the support of the German Cycling Federation, I will be putting all my focus on the Olympic Games."