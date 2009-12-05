Two-year suspension requested for Biondo

Maurizio Biondo (Ceramica Flaminia-Bossini Docce) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian Olympic Committee has requested a two-year suspension for Maurizio Biondo. The Ceramica Flaminia rider tested positive on August 12 for EPO.

The 28-year-old rider won the time trial at the Tour of Denmark and placed second overall. The doping control took place out-of-competition in Concorezzo, close to Milan, Italy.

In September, the WADA laboratory in Lausanne declared an Adverse Analytical Finding for the synthetic EPO NESP (Novel erythropoiesis stimulating protein) in Biondo's blood sample.

A hearing before the National Anti-doping tribunal is scheduled for January 25. In addition to the suspension, a monetary fine will be sought.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced the rider suspended on Friday.

