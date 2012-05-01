Two more World Cups to determine Olympic MTB participation

Image 1 of 4 Julien Absalon (Orbea Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) nails down second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) finished 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Current UCI World Champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) tackled the challenging Pietermaritzburg course on a full-suspension Specialized S-Works Epic 29er. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

In just a few weeks, mountain bike fans will know exactly how many athletes each nation will send to the 2012 London Olympic Games. What happens in the meantime are two back-to-back UCI Mountain Bike World Cups, one in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on May 11-13 and one in La Bresse, France on May 18-20.

On May 23, 2012, the UCI will establish the UCI Olympic Qualification Ranking, and by June 1, it will have confirmed the number of qualifying spots for each nation.

The final rankings are based the total number of points a nation has for the combined periods of 2010-2011 as of May 23, 2011 and 2011-2012 as of May 23, 2012.

Men

For the men, the top five ranked nations will send three athletes each while nations ranked sixth through 13th will send two athletes each. Nations number 14 through 24 get one rider each.

Here is how it looks as of May 1:

Countries likely to send three male mountain bikers

Switzerland

France

Czech Republic

Germany

Spain

Countries likely to send two male mountain bikers

Italy

Netherlands

Austria

Poland

Belgium

South Africa

United States

Canada

Countries likely to send one male mountain biker

Australia

Japan

Great Britain

Sweden

Argentina

Brazil

Hungary

Russia

Denmark

Portugal

Cyprus

The five top-ranked powerhouse nations are no surprise and are not too likely to change. The division between sending one and two male riders is much tighter with just 200 points separating Canada (sending two as of current rankings) and Australia (sending one as of current rankings).

Countries like New Zealand are not too far below the cut-off for sending one rider, but if they do not qualify by this primary criterion, they may be able to send a rider by a second qualifying criterion. If a nation does not already qualify athletes via the aforementioned international rankings system, it can send one male athlete each if it is in the top two ranked nations in the continental regions of Africa, American, Asia or Oceania.

Women

For the women, the top eight ranked nations get to send two riders each while those ranked ninth through 18th send one each.

Here is how the women's standings look as of May 1:

Countries likely to send two female mountain bikers

Canada

France

Switzerland

Poland

Slovenia

Norway

Germany

United States

Countries likely to send one female mountain biker

Russia

Czech Republic

Italy

New Zealand

Ukraine

Austria

Great Britain

Sweden

Netherlands

Denmark

In the women's rankings most of the powerhouse mountain bike countries are ranked about where expected although Australia and Spain are not qualified as per current nations rankings per criterion one. However, per criterion two, the top ranked nation, not qualified by virtue of nations rankings above may send one female rider each if ranked first in Africa, American, Asia or Oceania.

The United States women have reason to be nervous about whether they will get to send one or two women to London. They sit perched just on the two-women side of the cut-off currently, but places sixth through ninth in the rankings are all within 500 points of each other.

What happens next

Once the nations rankings are finalized, countries have until June 15, 2012 to confirm they will use all earned spots and if there are any unused spots, they will get re-allocated on June 29, 2012. Entries are due to the London 2012 Organising Committee by July 2, 2012.

Complete nations rankings as of May 1, 2012 are below.

Nations Rankings as of May 1

Elite men nations ranking as of May 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Switzerland 4987 pts 2 France 4659 3 Czech Republic 4139 4 Germany 3347 5 Spain 3223 6 Italy 2750 7 Netherlands 2418 8 Austria 2090 9 Poland 1912 10 Belgium 1888 11 South Africa 1826 12 United States 1797 13 Canada 1754 14 Australia 1554 15 Japan 1342 16 Great Britain 1329 17 Sweden 1239 18 Argentina 1129 19 Brazil 1092 20 Hungary 1038 21 Russia 1023 22 Denmark 1002 23 Portugal 948 24 Cyprus 894 25 Ukraine 879 26 New Zealand 826 27 Greece 780 28 Turkey 660 29 Norway 654 30 Chile 604 31 Finland 578 32 Estonia 562 33 Slovakia 554 34 Israel 520 35 Colombia 503 36 Iran 471 37 Serbia 465 38 Mexico 457 39 Costa Rica 438 40 Kazakhstan 391 41 Slovenia 342 42 Namibia 310 43 Venezuela 308 44 Malaysia 306 45 China 295 46 Ireland 294 47 Latvia 288 48 Hong Kong, China 286 49 Puerto Rico 285 50 Croatia 281 51 Romania 278 52 Georgia 275 53 Lesotho 273 54 Zimbabwe 270 55 El Salvador 270 56 Bulgaria 220 57 Indonesia 220 58 Thailand 135 59 Korea 60 60 Brunei Darussalam 60 61 Guam 55 62 Guatemala 47 63 Ecuador 28 64 Nepal 24 65 Bolivia 22 66 Singapore 21 67 Chinese Taipei 17 68 Lebanon 12 69 Mongolia 2 70 Belarus 1