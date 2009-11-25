Treviso welcomes 2010 Italian Championships

Filippo Pozzato wins the 2009 Italian Championships in Imola (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian cycling federation (FCI) announced today in Bergamo, Italy, that the province of Treviso would be the host of next year's national championships. Eight years have passed since the nationals were last in Treviso, when Daniele Nardello won.

"It's up to us now to give the athletes spectacular locations where the fans can spend an enjoyable and memorable day," said Gian Pietro Forcolin, director of Team 2000 Marchiol ASD.

Team 2000 Marchiol ASD is the organisation that will be in charge of the week's races in Treviso, known as Settimana Tricolore. There are nine days of racing, time trials and road races for beginners (15-16 years old), juniors (17-18), under 23, elite without contract and professionals. The women will have elite and junior level races.

Team 2000 Marchiol ASD will announce the locations of each race in the middle of February.

The 1999 time trial and 2008 cyclo-cross World Championships also took place in Treviso. The national championships were in Imola this year, Bergamo in 2008, Genova in 2007, Friuli Venezia Giulia in 2006, Abruzzo in 2005, Terra di Pisa in 2004 and Saltara in 2003.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.