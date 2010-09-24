Transfer news: Katusha, Astana, Cofidis
Russian team signs three, including Leif Hoste
Belgian Leif Hoste will join the Katusha outfit as of next season, the Russian team has announced. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider has agreed to a two-year contract with the squad managed by Andrei Tchmil, and is taking with him his Spanish teammate Daniel Moreno, who also signed for the next two seasons.
Katusha has also worked out a deal with another Spaniard, Alberto Losada from Caisse d'Epargne, which will raise the number of Spanish riders at Katusha to three. "Hoste will be supporting Pozzato at the Northern Classics while Losada and Moreno will be useful in the mountains during the Grand Tours, supporting Joaquin Rodriguez," the team stated.
Other newly-announced signings include Mirco Lorenzetto, who will change from Lampre to Astana. The Italian won a stage at this year's Tour of Poland, where he also wore the leader's jersey for one day.
French team Cofidis will also strengthen its roster next year by welcoming Aleksejs Saramotins from HTC-Columbia. The 28-year-old rider from Latvia, who won the GP d'Isbergues last Sunday, has agreed to a two-year contract with the squad managed by Eric Boyer.
