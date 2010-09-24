Transfer news: Katusha, Astana, Cofidis

Image 1 of 5 Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will be hoping to hold form for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Spaniard Daniel Moreno of Caisse d'Epargne- (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Aleksejs Saramotins was named most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 5 Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) collects the leader's jersey and a few kisses. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Belgian Leif Hoste will join the Katusha outfit as of next season, the Russian team has announced. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider has agreed to a two-year contract with the squad managed by Andrei Tchmil, and is taking with him his Spanish teammate Daniel Moreno, who also signed for the next two seasons.

Related Articles Hoste set to join Katusha in 2011

Katusha has also worked out a deal with another Spaniard, Alberto Losada from Caisse d'Epargne, which will raise the number of Spanish riders at Katusha to three. "Hoste will be supporting Pozzato at the Northern Classics while Losada and Moreno will be useful in the mountains during the Grand Tours, supporting Joaquin Rodriguez," the team stated.

Other newly-announced signings include Mirco Lorenzetto, who will change from Lampre to Astana. The Italian won a stage at this year's Tour of Poland, where he also wore the leader's jersey for one day.

French team Cofidis will also strengthen its roster next year by welcoming Aleksejs Saramotins from HTC-Columbia. The 28-year-old rider from Latvia, who won the GP d'Isbergues last Sunday, has agreed to a two-year contract with the squad managed by Eric Boyer.

