Trending

Tour of Oman stage 4 video highlights

The Green Mountain climb shows who is on form

Image 1 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali puts some distance into a chasing Romain Bardet

Vincenzo Nibali puts some distance into a chasing Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Tour of Oman, Green Mountain - Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Tour of Oman, Green Mountain - Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Merhawi Kudus take a rest after completing stage 4

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Merhawi Kudus take a rest after completing stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Green Mountain stage

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Green Mountain stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Green Mountain summit finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman caused a real shake-up in the general classification, with Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) claiming the win.

Related Articles

Tour of Oman: Nibali lays down a marker on Green Mountain

Dumoulin follows his own beat on Green Mountain in Tour of Oman

Bardet has no regrets over Tour of Oman attack

Nibali: I’m in a good moment right now

In the final 2km, the lead group of four is headed up by Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus, the 22-year-old Eritrean climbing sensation. He's out-matched by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) who launches an attack that splits the group, leaving Kudus to chase with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Behind, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) kept on the gas, passing a fading Kudus, while Fuglsang made his way up for third.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel.