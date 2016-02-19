Tour of Oman stage 4 video highlights
The Green Mountain climb shows who is on form
The Green Mountain summit finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman caused a real shake-up in the general classification, with Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) claiming the win.
In the final 2km, the lead group of four is headed up by Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus, the 22-year-old Eritrean climbing sensation. He's out-matched by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) who launches an attack that splits the group, leaving Kudus to chase with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
Behind, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) kept on the gas, passing a fading Kudus, while Fuglsang made his way up for third.
