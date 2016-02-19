Tour of Oman stage 4 video highlights

Image 1 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali puts some distance into a chasing Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Tour of Oman, Green Mountain - Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Merhawi Kudus take a rest after completing stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali wins the Green Mountain stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Green Mountain summit finish on stage 4 of the Tour of Oman caused a real shake-up in the general classification, with Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) claiming the win.

In the final 2km, the lead group of four is headed up by Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus, the 22-year-old Eritrean climbing sensation. He's out-matched by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) who launches an attack that splits the group, leaving Kudus to chase with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Behind, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) kept on the gas, passing a fading Kudus, while Fuglsang made his way up for third.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel.