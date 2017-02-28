Tour of Flanders announces seven wildcard teams for 2017

Image 1 of 5 100th Tour of Flanders podium: Cancellara, Sagan and Vanmarcke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 3 of 5 Philippe Muyters poses with the Vlaanderen-Baloise team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Riders of the France's Cofidis cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation Image 5 of 5 Team Direct Energie ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne''

Tour of Flanders organisers on Tuesday announced the seven wildcard teams that will join 18 WorldTour teams in the April 2 race.

Toeing the line as wildcard picks will be three teams from Belgium, including Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, two teams from France in Cofidis and Direct Energie, along with Dutch team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij and Italy's Wilier Triestina.

"We are really excited with this strong field of competitors," said race director Wim van Herreweghe. "The big guns have shown over the past weekend they are in great shape, and we are convinced a lot of them will want to battle it out on Flemish roads for that Ronde trophy on the first Sunday of April. We handed out the wildcards to teams that we are sure of they will be an added value. They will be intent on showing something on the international stage of 'Flanders Finest.'"

After years of starts in Bruges, Belgium's biggest bike race will start in Antwerp in 2017. The 260km race has a total of 18 official climbs – many of them cobbled – in store for the peloton.

Peter Sagan claimed victory in 2016, soloing away from a select group to take a solo victory nearly half a minute ahead of runner-up Fabian Cancellara. Sep Vanmarcke rounded out the podium with his second career third-place finish.

Wildcard teams:

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Direct Energie

Wilier Triestina

WorldTour Teams:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrein Merida Pro Cycling Team

BMC Racing Team

Movistar Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cannondale-Drapac Professional Cycling Team

FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Orica-Scott

Team Dimension Data

Quick-Step Floors

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates