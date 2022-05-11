Tour magazine 2022 race guide on sale now

Image 1 of 5 Tour magazine is on sale now (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 The magazine has comprehensive stage guides (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 There's also team and bike rundowns (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 Tour magazine has everything you need to know about the 2022 race (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 The premium edition features three pairs of socks and four art cards (Image credit: Future)

This year's Tour de France is just under two months away but the 2022 edition of Tour magazine, the ultimate guide to the world's biggest bike race, is on sale now.

The 109th Tour de France starts in Copenhagen in Denmark on July 1 and finishes in Paris on July 24 after 21 stages and 3,328 kilometres of racing.

Tour magazine, the ultimate fans' guide to the race, features 172 pages of profiles, analysis, in-depth tech stories and the history and legends of the Tour. For 2022 the guide also takes an in-depth look at the Tour de France Femmes.

The magazine includes profiles of all of the leading riders including two-time winner Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, Richard Carapaz and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, as well as the British riders to follow. Every stage and team is covered in detail, we relive the best action to have taken place on the iconic hairpins of Alpe d'Huez and take a look at the science and bikes used by the most successful riders.

2022 sees the eight-stage Tour de France Femmes start in Paris on July 24, and Tour magazine includes a 16-page section dedicated to the race. The contenders, stages and teams are all featured.

Two editions of Tour magazine are available to buy:

Tour

172 pages packed full of everything you need to know about the 2022 Tour de France, plus a free pair of yellow Tour socks. Click here to buy for £9.99.

Tour Premium

172-page Tour magazine plus great free gifts! Three pairs of Tour socks (classic yellow, polka dot and green) and four exclusive art cards. Click here to buy for £12.99.

2022 Tour de France at a glance

The 109th Tour de France will be made up of 21 stages and will cover a total distance of 3,328km. The Grand Depart is in Copenhagen on Friday, July 1 with three days of racing in Denmark kicking the race off en route to the finish on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, July 24.

Along the way, 176 riders on 22 teams will take on six flat stages, seven hilly stages, six mountain stages – including five summit finishes such as Super Planche des Belles Filles, l'Alpe d'Huez, and Hautacam – and two time trials totalling 54km in length.

The Tour de France peloton is set to be packed with star names, such as defending champion Pogačar, his main rival Roglič, Alaphilippe, home favourite Thibaut Pinot, British contenders Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates, and all-rounder superstars Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.