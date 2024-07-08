Tour de France stage winner Vauquelin joins Alaphilippe in French road race team for Paris Olympics

By
published

Ayuso, Lazkano and Aranburu to represent Spain in Paris road race on August 3

France's rider Christophe Laporte (L) and France's rider Kevin Vauquelin pose at the end of a press conference to announce their selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in road cycling with France's riders Julian Alaphilippe and Valentin Madouas, in Orleans, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
France's rider Christophe Laporte (L) and France's rider Kevin Vauquelin pose at the end of a press conference to announce their selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in road cycling with France's riders Julian Alaphilippe and Valentin Madouas, in Orleans, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final teams for the cycling events at the Paris Olympics are coming together, with the host nation France naming Tour de France stage 2 winner Kévin Vauquelin to the team for the men's road race.

Giro d'Italia stage winner Julian Alaphilippe, who skipped the Tour de France with the Olympics in mind, will be one of the home favourites after finishing second overall at the Tour of Slovakia last month.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.