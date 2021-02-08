Tour de France selection at Ineos and racing re-starts in Europe - Podcast
By Cyclingnews
Two interviews from Geraint Thomas in Besseges
In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we focus on the 12-rider long-list Team Ineos have built for the Tour de France.
We run through the riders included, focus on their main GC challenge and ponder where this leaves Egan Bernal after it was confirmed that the Colombian would aim for the Giro d’Italia.
We chart the progress of Geraint Thomas – hear from him twice at the Etoile de Besseges and ask whether age will finally catch-up with him or if he can discover his 2018 Tour winning form and claim a second win in the race at the age of 35.
There’s a discussion over whether any team can win all three Grand Tours in one season, and we discuss some of the latest action from Etoile de Besseges as the European season kicks up another gear.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.