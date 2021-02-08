Trending

Tour de France selection at Ineos and racing re-starts in Europe - Podcast

By

Two interviews from Geraint Thomas in Besseges

LA CALMETTE FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 51st toile de Bessges Tour du Gard 2021 Stage 2 a 154km stage from SaintGenis to La Calmette EDB2020 on February 04 2021 in La Calmette France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews podcast we focus on the 12-rider long-list Team Ineos have built for the Tour de France

We run through the riders included, focus on their main GC challenge and ponder where this leaves Egan Bernal after it was confirmed that the Colombian would aim for the Giro d’Italia.

We chart the progress of Geraint Thomas – hear from him twice at the Etoile de Besseges and ask whether age will finally catch-up with him or if he can discover his 2018 Tour winning form and claim a second win in the race at the age of 35.

There’s a discussion over whether any team can win all three Grand Tours in one season, and we discuss some of the latest action from  Etoile de Besseges as the European season kicks up another gear.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.