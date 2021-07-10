Tour de France 2021: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) secured a solo victory during stage 14 at the Tour de France in Quillan on Saturday. The Dutch veteran cleared a mid-race breakaway before racing 40km solo to take win by 1:04 ahead of Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sergio Higuita Garcia (EF Education-Nippo).

Stage 9 offered the field 183.7km medium mountain stage from Carcassonne to Quillan. Mollema made his move with 40km to go, from a mid-race breakaway over the Col de Montségur, that included Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation), who crashed but was able to get back up, Guilllaume Martin (Cofidis), Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Patrick Konrad, Louis Meintjes, and Omer Fraile (Astana).

Mollema went into the last climb of the day, Col de Saint-Louis, with a 1:15 advantage and descended into Quillan with his second career stage victory at the Tour de France.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) maintained his lead in the overall classification, but now leads the race by 4:04 ahead of Martin and 5:18 ahead of Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo).

Watch the highlights from stage 14 at the Tour de France above.