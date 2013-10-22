Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise completes 2014 roster
25 riders for Belgian Pro Conti team
The Belgian Professional Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise recently announced the completion of its 2014 roster.
The 25-man team includes six new riders, including Stijn Steels, the nephew of former sprinter Tom Steels, from Crelan-Euphony, track riders Jonas Rickaert, Otto Vergaerde and Moreno De Pauw, and two other neo-pros Victor Campanaerts and Edward Theuns.
Kenny De Ketele, Gijs Van Hoecke and Jasper De Buyst along with Rickaert, Vergaerde and De Pauw will also double up racing for Topsport and providing a base for the Belgian national track team ahead of the Rio Olympic Games.
Only six riders left the team after the 2013 season: Sander Armée will join Lotto Belisol and Laurens De Vreese will go to Wanty-Groupe Robert. Teams have yet to be announced for Dominique Cornu, Tim Mertens, Stijn Neirynck and Sven Vandousselaere.
Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise for 2014:
Neo:
Victor Campenaerts
Moreno De Pauw
Jonas Rickaert
Stijn Steels
Edward Theuns
Otto Vergaerde
Returning:
Jasper De Buyst
Kevin De Jonghe
Kenny De Ketele
Tim Declercq
Sander Helven
Pieter Jacobs
Yves Lampaert
Eliot Lietaer
Jarl Salomein
Thomas Sprengers
Tom Van Asbroeck
Preben Van Hecke
Gijs Van Hoecke
Michael Van Staeyen
Kenneth Vanbilsen
Arthur Vanoverberghe
Pieter Vanspeybrouck
Jelle Wallays
Zico Waeytens
