Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise completes 2014 roster

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Photopress.be)
Topsport Vlaanderen before the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury - www.allaboutcycling.de)

The Belgian Professional Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise recently announced the completion of its 2014 roster.

The 25-man team includes six new riders, including Stijn Steels, the nephew of former sprinter Tom Steels, from Crelan-Euphony, track riders Jonas Rickaert, Otto Vergaerde and Moreno De Pauw, and two other neo-pros Victor Campanaerts and Edward Theuns.

Kenny De Ketele, Gijs Van Hoecke and Jasper De Buyst along with Rickaert, Vergaerde and De Pauw will also double up racing for Topsport and providing a base for the Belgian national track team ahead of the Rio Olympic Games.

Only six riders left the team after the 2013 season: Sander Armée will join Lotto Belisol and Laurens De Vreese will go to Wanty-Groupe Robert. Teams have yet to be announced for Dominique Cornu, Tim Mertens, Stijn Neirynck and Sven Vandousselaere.

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise for 2014:

Neo:

Victor Campenaerts

Moreno De Pauw

Jonas Rickaert

Stijn Steels

Edward Theuns

Otto Vergaerde

Returning:

Jasper De Buyst

Kevin De Jonghe

Kenny De Ketele

Tim Declercq

Sander Helven

Pieter Jacobs

Yves Lampaert

Eliot Lietaer

Jarl Salomein

Thomas Sprengers

Tom Van Asbroeck

Preben Van Hecke

Gijs Van Hoecke

Michael Van Staeyen

Kenneth Vanbilsen

Arthur Vanoverberghe

Pieter Vanspeybrouck

Jelle Wallays

Zico Waeytens

