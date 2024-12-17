'A lot of change' - Tom Pidcock will not race cyclocross this winter

The British racer will focus on the new road season with Q36.5

Tom Pidcock racing the UCI World Cup round in Gavere on Boxing Day 2023
Tom Pidcock has announced that he won't be racing any cyclocross this winter, instead opting to focus on preparing for the 2025 road season with his new team Q36.5.

In an Instagram post, Pidcock wrote that he wants to use the time to "settle into a new environment" with his new team following his departure from the Ineos Grenadiers after four years. He added that he plans to return to cyclocross for the 2025-26 season.

