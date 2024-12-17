'A lot of change' - Tom Pidcock will not race cyclocross this winter

Tom Pidcock has announced that he won't be racing any cyclocross this winter, instead opting to focus on preparing for the 2025 road season with his new team Q36.5.

In an Instagram post, Pidcock wrote that he wants to use the time to "settle into a new environment" with his new team following his departure from the Ineos Grenadiers after four years. He added that he plans to return to cyclocross for the 2025-26 season.

"On Sunday I watched my first cyclocross of this season and it reminded me I should probably officially mention that this year, I will not race cyclocross," the former world champion wrote.

"With a lot of change, I want to make sure I have the time to settle into a new environment to get to know my new team and teammates well. But so far, my plan will be to return to the field next year."

Pidcock has raced full cyclocross campaigns as a junior, under-23 and elite since 2015-16, albeit riding reduced campaigns in recent seasons as he has focussed more on road racing. This season will be the first of his career with no cyclocross races on the schedule.

He has taken the rainbow jersey in all three age categories, winning the junior title in Luxembourg in 2017, the under-23 title in Denmark in 2019, and the elite title in the USA in 2022. Pidcock's last 'cross win came at the UCI World Cup in Namur a year ago today.

While Pidcock might not be racing cyclocross this winter, the returns of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are imminent.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reigning world champion Van der Poel will make his season debut at the UCI World Cup in Zonhoven on December 22 and will tackle nine further races – including five further World Cup rounds – en route to his world title defence in Lièvin on February 2.

Van Aert will start racing on December 23, taking on Van der Poel at the Superprestige Mol. He has outlined a reduced six-race calendar where he'll clash with Van der Poel three more times at Exact Cross Loenhout (December 27) and at two UCI World Cup rounds in Dendermonde (January 5) and Hoogerheide (January 26).