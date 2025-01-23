Tom Pidcock 'a significant change' for Team Q36.5 says Howson

'If he won Amstel Gold this year for Team Q36.5, how big that would be for the organization?'

ALTEA SPAIN JANUARY 11 Tom Pidcock of Team United Kingdom during the Q365 Pro Cycling Team Training on January 11 2025 in Altea Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The biggest story in pro cycling over the winter was Tom Pidcock's mid-contract move from Ineos Grenadiers to the smaller Team Q36.5, but his new teammate Damien Howson learned about the news the same way the rest of the world did.

The 32-year-old welcomed the addition of the Olympic mountain bike champion, however.

