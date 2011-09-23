Thor Hushovd thinks stacked field will make it hard in Copenhagen

Thor Hushovd signs autographs for fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Current World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has said that although the course in Copenhagen may suit him, the field is among the most open he can recall and that it will be very hard for his team to control the race on Sunday.

"There is some really strong opposition racing, I think it’s going to be hard," said Hushovd to L’Avenir.net. "I think with guys like Peter Sagan, Philippe Gilbert, Oscar Freire, Mark Cavendish, there are plenty of potential winners.

"Bennati has one of the strongest teams in the race, and I would suggest the Germa-s have a very solid team led by Andre Greipel.

"Meanwhile for Norway we only have four riders! With so many quality teams we’re just going to have to rely on the work of others."

The Norwegian was reportedly on strong antibiotics while racing in the Tour of Britain, however he now feels that he is fully recovered. Hushovd added that he was pleased with his build up after the Tour de France.

"I believe I'm well rested after a successful Tour de France," he said. "The stage victory in the Tour of Britain confirms that the form is there, and now all that waits is the racing on Sunday."

The men’s road race takes place on Sunday September 25.