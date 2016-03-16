Thomas, Swift lead Team Sky in Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas in yellow on the stage 6 podium at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Stage winner Chris Froome on the podium (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky ride for Geraint Thomas during the final stage at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.

Team Sky named its squads for the upcoming Milan-San Remo and Volta a Catalunya, with Geraint Thomas and Ben Swift taking part in both WorldTour events.

Thomas, the winner of Paris-Nice, will lead the team together with Swift in Milan-San Remo. Swift was third in the 2014 edition, but could be a back-up to Elia Viviani, who won a stage of the Dubai Tour earlier this season.

The pair will be joined by former World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski, whose performance on a tough stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday showed he is in strong form. Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe and Salvatore Puccio round out the team for La Primavera.

Thomas and Swift will then head to Spain for the Volta a Catalunya, which begins on Monday, March 21, where they will support Chris Froome, who returns to competition after winning the Herald Sun Tour. The trio will count on the support of Ian Boswell, world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana winner Wout Poels, Mikel Nieve and Nicolas Roche.

Team Sky for Milan-San Remo: Peter Kennaugh, Michal Kwiatkowski, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Elia Viviani

Team Sky for Volta a Catalunya: Ian Boswell, Chris Froome, Vasil Kiryienka, Mikel Nieve, Wout Poels, Nicolas Roche, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas

