The Cyclingnews podcast: Analysing the men's TT with Frankie Andreu

Reactions from Taylor Phinney, Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) tops the podium in the elite men's time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) is the new world champion in the time trail

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Italy)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jerome Coppel (France) with his bronze medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) after the time trial where he finished fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) won the world title in the individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia ahead of Adriano Malori, and Jerome Coppel.

It was somewhat of a shock podium with pre-race favourites Tony Martin, Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis all missing out on the podium. In this latest Cyclingnews podcast we sit down with Frankie Andreu and analyse a thrilling day of racing, where the race was won and lost, while there are interviews with Dumoulin, Martin and Taylor Phinney.

We also look ahead to the rest day at Worlds and how the elite men will use the next few days to hone their form.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.