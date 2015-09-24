The Cyclingnews podcast: Analysing the men's TT with Frankie Andreu
Reactions from Taylor Phinney, Tony Martin and Tom Dumoulin
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) won the world title in the individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia ahead of Adriano Malori, and Jerome Coppel.
It was somewhat of a shock podium with pre-race favourites Tony Martin, Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis all missing out on the podium. In this latest Cyclingnews podcast we sit down with Frankie Andreu and analyse a thrilling day of racing, where the race was won and lost, while there are interviews with Dumoulin, Martin and Taylor Phinney.
We also look ahead to the rest day at Worlds and how the elite men will use the next few days to hone their form.
