Tetrick-Starnes signs for Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 for 2011

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Alison Tetrick-Starnes has signed for the Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 team for 2011. Tetrick-Starnes competed as an elite amateur triathlete before she began competitive cycling. After attending the USA Cycling 2008 Talent ID camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, she moved into the pro ranks.

"I am honored to be on Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 and to race alongside national and world champions, world record holders, and Olympians. With this caliber of support and direction, I am confident I will be able to reach my full potential as a time trialist and road racer." said Tetrick-Starnes.

In her first year of racing, she secured a professional contract as well as competed as a member of the 2009 US National Development Team, racing La Route de France where she earned a 'Most Combative Rider' jersey. In 2010, Tetrick-Starnes quickly became noted for her time trialing abilities winning the Nature Valley Grand Prix time trial, and wearing the leader's jersey for three stages. Other notable results were a podium in the time trial at Joe Martin Stage Race, Cascade Cycling Classic, Chroneau de Gatineau (UCI) and the USA Elite Nationals.

In addition, she was a valuable team member at the Giro Donne, where the US National Team earned a historic win.

"I am thrilled to have Alison onboard, she has a wonderful personality and has shown lots of talent. It's our goal to create a schedule and environment that will fit with her personal goals as well as the team goals," said team manager, Nicola Cranmer.

"Alison displays a lot of heart both on and off the bike. I am looking forward to seeing her flourish in 2011."

Tetrick-Starnes will focus on time trials with an eye on qualifying for world championships and ultimately the Olympics. Kristin Armstrong, arguably one of the most successful U.S time trial riders, coached Tetrick-Starnes this season and will continue to coach her, as well as join her in competition as a teammate.

