Teams prepare for the Tour de France

Gallery: Photos from team rides, press conferences and presentations

Edvald Boasson Hagen is easy to spot in his Norwegian national jersey

(Image credit: Gruber Images)
The MTN-Qhubeka riders ready to be called on the stage

(Image credit: Gruber Images)
Chris Froome emerges from the Sky bus for a training ride

Ian Stannard and Chris Froome out on a training ride

The custom stem of Vincenzo Nibali's Tour de France race bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali's Tour de France race bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contdor having a chat on a training ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang with Paolo Slongo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana mechanic works away on a bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The toolbox of an Astana mechanic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wheel change for one of Astana's bikes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome takes a phone call

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads into the Tour de France as the defending champion

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Former international Dutch cyclists Jan Janssen (R) and Joop Zoetemelk hold paintings of themselves as they unveil a mural depicting their portrait, along the route of the Tour de France in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Dutch rider Laurens ten Dam (Front) and his teammates of the Lotto NL-Jumbo Dutch cycling team, train in the outskirts of Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Laurens ten Dam leads LottoNL-Jumbo on a training ride

Robert Gesink takes a turn on the front during a LottoNL-Jumbo training ride in Utrecht

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at the Tour de France press conference

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet and the Ag2r-La Mondiale team at the Tour de France press conference

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Tour de France press conference

FDJ's Thibaut Pinot at the Tour de France press conference

Bretagne-Séché Environnement team manager Emmanuel Hubert

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pierrick Fédrigo is back at the Tour

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bretagne-Séché Environnement at the press conference

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Argentinean Eduardo Sepúlveda makes his Tour debut in 2015

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Trek team at the press conference

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Brice Feillu, Eduardo Sepúlveda and Pierrick Fédrigo at the team press conference

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniele Bennati pre ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador tests his legs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tinkoff-Saxo DS Steven de Jongh joined the ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tanel Kagert heads out for Astana's training ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka is ready for the ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
No camo on Peter Sagan's national kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rogers is sorted for the ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Tosatto shows off his new hair cut

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Valgren ready for a ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan was back on his old Venge for the ride today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
GoPro selfie time for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme in the centre of Utrecht

Laurens ten Dam and Robert Gesink share a joke at the press conference

Utrecht is all set for the Grand Depart

LottoNL-Jumbo's Robert Gesink similes through the press conference

Alberto Contador in the Tinkoff-Saxo camo team jersey for the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali's Tour de France race bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Recently crowned Eritrean champion Daniel Teklehaimanot with the microphone

(Image credit: Gruber Images)
The nine MTN-Qhubeka riders to ride the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Gruber Images)
The special edition Tour de France Cervelo that MTN-Qhubeka are riding in 2015

(Image credit: Gruber Images)

With the Tour de France just two days away, the peloton has descended on the Dutch city of Utrecht for opening time trial on Saturday.

Many arrived on Wednesday and took the chance to ride the cobbles that lie ahead of them on stage 4. Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took to the pavé, as did his rival, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Many other participating teams and riders were captured while they were out for training sessions, including Team Sky and LottoNL-Jumbo.

The media have also arrived en-masse, with press conferences being held throughout Thursday and Friday.

Flick through the gallery above for pictures from the build-up to the Tour de France, and keep on clicking back as we add more photos.