Team Sky leads off Giro del Trentino TTT

Landa, Nibali among first starters

Mikel Landa (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte and Mikel Landa on the Giro del Trentino podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the 2016 Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nico Roche driving the Team Sky train

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Gazprom - RusVelo won the Coppi e Bartali stage 1b team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa and his Team Sky teammates will be the first to roll down the start ramp in Riva del Garda for stage 1 of the Giro del Trentino, a four-day 2.HC stage race in Northern Italy. The British squad takes off at 15:05 local time, three minutes before Vincenzo Nibali's Astana squad roll out.

There are 18 teams competing for the overall prize in the Giro del Trentino, AG2R La Mondiale is the only other WorldTour team. The surprise winners of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali team time trial, Gazprom-Rusvelo, will be last to start, chasing Caja Rural-Seguros RGA along the 12.1km course.

Although short, the Giro del Trentino offers plenty of climbing and will be the first major test for the Giro d'Italia contenders.

View the complete start list here.

 

TTT start list

1Team Sky15:05:00
2Astana Pro Team15:08:00
3Italian National Team15:11:00
4Bardiani CSF15:14:00
5SkyDive Dubai Pro Cycling Team15:17:00
6Nippo - Vini Fantini15:20:00
7AG2R La Mondiale15:23:00
8Drapac Professional Cycling15:26:00
9Bora-Argon 1815:29:00
10Tirol Cycling Team15:32:00
11d'Amico Bottecchia15:35:00
12Norda MG.Kvis15:38:00
13Amore & Vita - Selle SMP15:41:00
14Southeast - Venezuela15:44:00
15Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:47:00
16Brazil National Team15:50:00
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:53:00
18Gazprom-Rusvelo15:56:00