Team Sky leads off Giro del Trentino TTT

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte and Mikel Landa on the Giro del Trentino podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the 2016 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nico Roche driving the Team Sky train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Team Gazprom - RusVelo won the Coppi e Bartali stage 1b team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa and his Team Sky teammates will be the first to roll down the start ramp in Riva del Garda for stage 1 of the Giro del Trentino, a four-day 2.HC stage race in Northern Italy. The British squad takes off at 15:05 local time, three minutes before Vincenzo Nibali's Astana squad roll out.

There are 18 teams competing for the overall prize in the Giro del Trentino, AG2R La Mondiale is the only other WorldTour team. The surprise winners of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali team time trial, Gazprom-Rusvelo, will be last to start, chasing Caja Rural-Seguros RGA along the 12.1km course.

Although short, the Giro del Trentino offers plenty of climbing and will be the first major test for the Giro d'Italia contenders.

TTT start list