Team Sky leads off Giro del Trentino TTT
Landa, Nibali among first starters
Mikel Landa and his Team Sky teammates will be the first to roll down the start ramp in Riva del Garda for stage 1 of the Giro del Trentino, a four-day 2.HC stage race in Northern Italy. The British squad takes off at 15:05 local time, three minutes before Vincenzo Nibali's Astana squad roll out.
There are 18 teams competing for the overall prize in the Giro del Trentino, AG2R La Mondiale is the only other WorldTour team. The surprise winners of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali team time trial, Gazprom-Rusvelo, will be last to start, chasing Caja Rural-Seguros RGA along the 12.1km course.
Although short, the Giro del Trentino offers plenty of climbing and will be the first major test for the Giro d'Italia contenders.
View the complete start list here.
TTT start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start times
|1
|Team Sky
|15:05:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|15:08:00
|3
|Italian National Team
|15:11:00
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|15:14:00
|5
|SkyDive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15:17:00
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:20:00
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:23:00
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|15:26:00
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|15:29:00
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|15:32:00
|11
|d'Amico Bottecchia
|15:35:00
|12
|Norda MG.Kvis
|15:38:00
|13
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|15:41:00
|14
|Southeast - Venezuela
|15:44:00
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:47:00
|16
|Brazil National Team
|15:50:00
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:53:00
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:56:00
