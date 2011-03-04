Taillefer admits having doped

Fabien Taillefer (Véranda Rideau). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Fabien Taillefer, currently under investigation in Brittany and Normandy, has admitted to doping offenses in his career. Speaking to directvelo.com, the 21-year-old said that he cooperated with the authorities examining the so-called "Medi 14" case, but also stated that he had stopped doping this season.

"When I started my professional career [in 2009 - ed.], I had surgery twice for a cyst in my thigh. The pro peloton is a merciless world. I couldn't hold the pace. With the help of certain persons [allegedly two members of his family were also involved - ed.], I came to doping.

"I neglected the most important things in the life of a rider: training, nutrition and sleep. I replaced all of that with doping. The result was that I wasn't at my best, I was even less good. I didn't train. I chose the easy way. But I didn't win any races that year," Taillefer explained.

Still, he admitted that his cheating continued during the 2010 season. "I had problems during a certain period of my life. It lasted a year or a year and a half. It corresponds to a period when I didn't get any results, even if I must admit that I won two stages of the Tour de la Manche [in 2010] thanks to doping."

Taillefer, who also placed third at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix Espoir event, assured that he stopped doping before the 2011 season. "I stopped everything this year because I've understood it now. Before being arrested, I had time to realise my capacities even without it [doping]. I was tested during the Circuit des Plages Vendéennes and during my time in custody, and everything is negative," he stated, hoping that he will be able to resume his cycling career quickly following a likely ban.

"I assume entire responsibility for everything that I have done. I collaborated with justice. I hope it will take it into account and that my punishment will be reduced. With the means that I have, I tried helping their investigation by confirming or making them discover things. I hope that I can take up competition as soon as possible. I want to prove what I'm capable of to those who trust me."