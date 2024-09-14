Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič co-lead elite men's Slovenian team at Zurich Worlds

'The goal is to win a medal in both the time trial and the road race' says national team coach

Slovenian riders Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France
Slovenian riders Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič will co-lead the elite men's Slovenian team at the UCI Road World Championships held from September 21-29 in Zurich. 

The national team announced the seven-rider team, stating that their ambition was to win medals in both the 46.1km individual time trial on September 22 and the 279.3km road race on September 29.

