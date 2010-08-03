Switzerland fields team for European Downhill Championships

Nick Beer (Scott) flying off a jump. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Swiss Cycling announced its roster for the European Downhill Championships in Hafjell, Norway, this weekend, August 4 - 7. Five elite men, one elite woman, three junior men and one junior woman will represent Switzerland. A complete roster is below.

The riders will be under the guidance of national coach Albert Iten.

The Swiss dominated the European Cross Country Championships in early July in Israel, but the nation is not as well known for its gravity racing talent.

Swiss National Team for 2010 European Downhill Championships

Elite men

Marcel Beer (Verein IG Bergvelo)

Nick Beer (Verein IG Bergvelo)

Martin Frei (VC Leibstadt)

Thomas Jeandin (Bicross Club Genève)

Dominik Gspan (VC Rieden-Wallisellen)

Elite women

Emilie Siegenthaler (Biel Bikers)

Junior men

Fredy Hunziker (RC Steffisburg)

Marius Paccolat (Cyclophile Sédunois)

Basil Weber (VC Rieden-Wallisellen)

Junior women

Kim Schauff (VC Steinmaur)