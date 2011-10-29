Swiss track rider suspended six months

The Madison in full swing at the Berlin Six Day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Track rider Tristan Marguet has been suspended for six months by Swiss Olympic Committee after returning a positive test for Psuedoephedrin at the Six Day race in Copenhagen in February 2011.

The 24-year-old was crowned national champion in three events this year - the points and scratch race and the team sprint. He finished second in the omnium at the same national titles.

The ban is effective from June 16 to December 15, while he must also pay a fine of 1500 Swiss Francs in addition to bearing the expense of gathering the A- and B-samples, the UCI's administrative costs plus the costs of the disciplinary procedure.

Additionally, he will lose any and all results since June 16.

Both sides may appeal the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.