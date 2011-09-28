Swiss Cycling suspends Marguet

The Swiss team - Rolling into the action. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Swiss track cyclist Tristan Marquet has been suspended from competition following a February doping positive for pseudoephedrine.

The cold remedy is classified as a stimulant in the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list and is banned in competition when present at levels greater than 150 micrograms per milliliter in urine tests.

The 24-year-old Swiss champion in the points and scratch race exceeded the limit at the Copenhagen Six Day on February 9.

Marquet was informed of the positive earlier this summer and asked to have the B-sample analysed. On September 20, the original test result was confirmed by the B-sample.

It is now up to Swiss Olympic's disciplinary committee for doping cases to determine the exact length of Marquet's ban, but until then he has been suspended from racing.

