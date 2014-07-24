Strong contingent of riders announced for Tour of Utah

Image 1 of 5 Garmin-Sharp leads the group past the Utah capitol building. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Garmin-Sharp on the way to winning the Tour of Utah Stage 2 team time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Chris Horner (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the maglia rosa at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ivan Basso makes it home after being dropped early on. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The 128 riders who will comprise the 16-teams to contest the tenth Tour of Utah have been announced with three grand tour winners to line up on August 4 in Cedar City for the UCI 2.1 event. Defending champion Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) will also be taking part in the race,

Six WorldTour teams, three Pro-Continental teams and seven Continental teams will take their place in the race which will take place over 753 miles and seven stages through Utah.

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) returns to the race which will again be preparation for the Vuelta a España, a race which he returns to as defending champion. Two-time Giro winner, Ivan Basso, makes his debut at the race with his Cannondale team and is the second former grand tour winner to be pinning on a race number.

2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) will also use the race as preparation for the Vuelta although the racing is expected to be anything but hard and fast as local riders look to prove their worth against the WorldTour teams in attendance.

Danielson teammates include Lachlan Morton, who won Stage 3 of last year's race, and three riders who started this year's Tour de France – Colombian Janier Acevedo and Americans Alex Howes and Ben King.

Acevedo was third overall at last year's Tour of Utah while in 2009 Howes finished fourth overall.

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) makes his return to racing after placing seventh at the Giro d'Italia and fourth overall at the Criterium du Dauphiné and will look to challenge for a high overall placing.

"An impressive group of riders, led by three Grand Tour champions and our own reigning Tour of Utah champion, are headlining the list of entries," said Steve Miller, president of Miller Sports Properties, which oversees the Tour of Utah.

"We are pleased to attract and host such accomplished cyclists who will be challenged by this difficult yet stunning race route. Spectators will be sure to enjoy world-class competition from southern Utah to the Wasatch Front for our 10th anniversary edition."

