Stefan Kung builds momentum for Flanders with podium at Dwars door Vlaanderen

By Jackie Tyson
'Visma had the numbers' said Groupama-FDJ rider

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility on second place race winner Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike and Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ on third place pose and take a selfie on the podium ceremony after the 78th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2024 Mens Elite a 1886km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Third-placed Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ takes a selfie on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium alongside race winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and runner-up Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ may not have secured a victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, but a podium finish for Stefan Küng was something to celebrate on Wednesday. The Swiss rider made the most of his good fortune in staying ahead of a major crash, making a move into a decisive breakaway and battling numbers against Visma-Lease a Bike.

In the end, he finished behind Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) for third but managed to grab the final spot on the podium ahead of Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tiesj Benoot, who had helped his teammate Matteo Jorgenson into the final break for the victory.

Jackie Tyson
