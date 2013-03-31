Start gallery: Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 35 A wall of noise greeted Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before the start. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 35 Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 35 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida) greets UCI president Pat McQuaid at the start in Bruges. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 35 Tony Gallopin is an important support for Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was the centre of attention in Bruges. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 35 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) in Bruges. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 35 Matt Goss and Bernhard Eisel share a quiet word before the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has a word for Norwegian television on the start line. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 35 Last-minute checks for Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 35 Kevin Hulsmans (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) has a wealth of experience. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 35 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 35 Adam Blythe was a late call-up to the BMC team for the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 35 Daniel Oss (BMC) has a freer role than expected. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 35 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) is a double winner of the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 35 Gedimias Bagdonas (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has his hellingen marked for the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 35 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) lines up for the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 35 Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) in Bruges for the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) has high hopes ahead of the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 35 Ian Stannard (Sky) was wrapped up against the elements. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 35 Geraint Thomas (Sky) rides to sign on. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 35 Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 35 No race is more important for Crelan-Euphony than the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 35 The start in Bruges' Markt is one of cycling's great occasions. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 35 Peter Sagan flanked by his Cannondale teammates. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 35 Peter Sagan heads to the start of the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 35 Ted King (Cannondale) has an important role to play for Peter Sagan. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 35 Cannondale will aim to support Peter Sagan. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 35 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida) rides to sign on in Bruges. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 35 The beauty of the Tour of Flanders is the rapport between the riders and the public. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 35 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) will hope to make an impact in Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is one of the main favourites. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) heads to sign on. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 35 Manuel Quinziato (BMC). (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 34 of 35 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rides to the start of his ill-fated 2013 Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 35 of 35 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack-Leopard) reporting for duty. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The start of the Tour of Flanders is like no other in cycling, and huge crowds gathered in Bruges on Sunday morning to cheer on the contenders for De Ronde.

As ever, the most raucous roars were for reserved for Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but the Belgian champion’s race would prove to be short-lived. The peloton had scarcely left Bruges when Boonen was involved in a crash and forced to abandon.

Boonen’s ill fortune will have disappointed his legions of fans, but for all of their partisan support, the passion of the Flemish public is universal. Home contenders like Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) can always rely on vocal encouragement, but so too can the visitors such as Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida).

The great race is 100 years old in 2013, and on the evidence of Sunday morning in Bruges, the enthusiasm of the Flemish people for the Tour of Flanders remains undimmed.

