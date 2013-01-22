Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team strengthens roster for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) smiles, knowing she is done with the hardest section of the course. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 The 2013 team kit for the Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Racing Team (Image credit: Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team) Image 3 of 3 Mical Dyck (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite team announced new additions to its roster for the 2013 season, including Amanda Carey and Mical Dyck.

Carey and Dyck will join returning team members include Nina Baum, Vicki Barclay, Shannon Gibson, U23 rider Kaila Hart, Susan Haywood, Sarah Kaufmann, Kathy Sherwin and Jenny Smith.

"With our new additions Amanda Carey and Mical Dyck we add some serious wattage to the team engine," said Team Manager Shannon Gibson. "Amanda and Mical both bring incredible talent and proven success to the squad."

Endurance top performers Carey and Barclay will refocus their race season on shorter distances and stage races. Carey, who has dominated the endurance mountain bike scene over the past three years and was the NUE overall champion in 2010 and 2011, will compete to defend her Breck Epic win.

Barclay, who was sidelined by a training crash in 2012, is gearing up for a return to her hometown stage race, the Trans-Sylvania Mountain Bike Epic.

Both Gibson and Dyck are coming off impressive cyclo-cross seasons. Gibson is the defending Masters World Champion and now 2013 Masters Women 45-49 US National Champion and Dyck is the current Canadian Cyclo-cross National Champion and will be competing at the elite world championships as part of the Canadian National Team.

Dyck is also hoping to repeat her wins at the TransRockies and Furious3Fernie.

Once again, the women will make their debut race at 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo, to defend their 2011 and 2012 wins in the four-person women category. The team's full schedule will include US Pro XCT, World Cup cross country, national and world championship, marathon, National Ultra Endurance (NUE), mountain bike stage race, super D and enduro events.

2013 Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team

Nina Baum (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Vicki Barclay (State College, Pennsylvania)

Amanda Carey (Victor, Idaho)

Mical Dyck (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada)

Shannon Gibson (Durango, Colorado)

Kaila Hart (Durango, Colorado) (U23)

Susan Haywood (Harrisonburg, Virginia)

Sarah Kaufmann (Park City, Utah)

Kathy Sherwin (Heber City, Utah)

Jenny Smith (Gunnison, Colorado)