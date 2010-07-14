Staff writer wanted for Procycling magazine

Work as a staff writer for Procycling magazine. (Image credit: Procycling)

Are you a writer with a passion for cycle racing who would like to work at the forefront of cycling journalism?

Procycling, Cyclingnews' sister publication, is looking for a staff writer to cover the world of professional cycle racing.

As well as a competitive salary, we offer a generous pension scheme; an informal, highly bike-friendly working environment; extensive training opportunities to develop your skills; and the chance to make your name as a writer on Future Publishing's flagship road racing magazine.

Based in the magazine's Bath office but frequently travelling to Europe, the role will involve interviewing the world's top riders, covering races and reporting from behind the scenes of the world's toughest sport.

We are looking for a deep knowledge of professional road cycling, and the ability to write engaging, insightful articles and commentary. You know a peloton from an echelon and you're familiar with the current racing scene from Arashiro to Zabriskie.

With experience of working within magazine or newspaper journalism, you will ideally have contacts in cycle sport and be confident in creating and maintaining relationships with significant figures in the sport.

Fluency in a European language such as French, Italian or Spanish would be a major advantage.

For full details, and to apply see the full ad on futurenet.com.