St. Märgen round of German MTB-Bundesliga series cancelled

Elite women's podium for the Bundesliga overall series. (Image credit: Erhard Goller)

The fourth round of German International MTB-Bundesliga national series has been cancelled due to financial problems. St. Märgen will not host an event in the 2010 series, which will continue with just five rounds for all categories and one Under 23-only round.

Related Articles German Bundesliga International series set for 2010

In 2008 and 2009, St. Märgen, a small village in the Black Forest area, hosted the German National Championships. In previous years, it was a stop on the Bundesliga. It had been scheduled to host the Bundesliga round on July 3-4, 2010.

However, the organizing committee could not find enough sponsors to secure the cross country race. One third of the total budget remained uncovered according to Reinhard Rüffer, head of the organizing committee. The recent economic downturn was blamed for the shortfall.

"We didn't want to do it half-heartedly because the level of the Bundesliga is a high one," said a disappointed Rüffer.

MTB-Bundesliga International 2010 (Revised)

April 10-11: Round 1 - Leissling (C2, Under 23 only)

April 17-18: Round 2 - Münsingen (C1)

May 15-16: Round 3 - Heubach (HC)

June 12-13: Round 4 - Albstadt (HC)

August 14-15: Round 5 - Wetter (C1)

September 18-19: Round 6 - Saalhausen (C1)