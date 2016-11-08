Siutsou defends Wiggins and Sky but says sick riders should be at the Paralympics

Image 1 of 5 Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Heinrich Haussler, Ramunas Navardauskas and Kanstantin Siutsou get to know each other at the Bahrain Merida camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou greets some young fans at a startline in Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com)

Kanstantin Siutsou has said he "still cannot believe" that Bradley Wiggins used Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) to take triamcinolone acetonide, but defends his former teammate, despite arguing that riders with conditions requiring medical authorisation for banned substances should compete in para-sport.





No TUE, no Tramadol





"In the race if you crash, for something painful you can put some cream on, like cortisol, and at the doping control you have to write it down. I know just about that. But to put a request to WADA, I don't know about that," he said.



