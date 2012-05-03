Showdown in Colorado Springs before London Olympic Games

Sprint podium (l-r): Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia), Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela) and Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) (Image credit: AFP)

This summer the Colorado Springs Velodrome in Memorial Park will host the world's fastest cyclists. A field featuring Olympic and world champions is expected to compete from June 22-24 at the 2nd Annual ProCycling US Grand Prix of Sprinting. The event is a marquee event on this year's USA Cycling National Track Calendar and will be one of the final international tune-up events for a number of international teams before they travel to the 2012 London Olympic Games.

National teams that will be in Colorado Springs for this world-class event as part of their final preparations for the Olympics include: Canada, Columbia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela and USA.

At last year's Grand Prix virtually every track record was broken by a world-class field. The riders who line up to compete will be in top form as the 2012 edition of the Grand Prix will take place only six weeks prior to the London Olympic Games. Track records, international points and prize money will all be on the line for the Grand Prix.

Though Olympic rosters have not been confirmed as of yet, a number of outstanding cyclists from last year’s Grand Prix are expected back in addition to new stars.

Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago) was the outstanding male cyclist of the 2011 USGP. Njisane won the men match sprint and men keirin events. He also set the 200m track record by being the first rider to break the 10-second barrier at the Colorado Springs track.

"Njisane is coming back from an injury that prevented him from competing at the 2012 World Championships," commented Trinidad coach, Desmond Dickie. "But we believe he will be close to top form by the time of the Grand Prix."

The German team boasts the 2012 World Cup champions and world record holders in both men and women's team sprint events. The squad from Germany is expected to bring three current world champions and is among the favorites for gold in London.

"Last summer we missed the ProCycling US Grand Prix by just days as we were in Colorado to prepare afterwards," said German Coach, Detlef Uibel. "We are quite excited to be part of this year’s event as it will work well with our final preparation for the Games."