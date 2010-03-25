Shanks shattered after missing pursuit medals

Alison Shanks (New Zealand) missed out on a medal in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Allison Shanks knew defending her individual pursuit world championship in Copenhagen, Denmark this week was a tough asking, but the New Zealand rider was left shattered after missing the top three. Shanks made the bronze medal ride off but despite being half a second quicker than her opponent Vilija Sereikaite earlier in the day, failed to match the Lithuanian in the final ride.

Despite the disappointment Shanks is looking forward to the women’s team pursuit today, according to New Zealand women’s coach Dayle Cheatley.

“She came here to win another rainbow jersey and felt her training was right on schedule to give that a good shot,” Cheatley said after the race. “She is bitterly disappointed and right now is shattered.

“Although it is a big disappointment for what she came here to achieve, she has already steeled herself to refocus for the women’s team pursuit tomorrow, which is the big goal now and she has a vital role to play there,” he said.

American rider Sarah Hammer won the women’s individual pursuit gold medal, while Wendy Houvenaghel (Great Britain) took silver. Shanks expected a close battle with Houvenaghel for the gold medal heading into the event.