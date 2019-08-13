Serry signs up for another two years at Deceuninck-QuickStep

Image 1 of 3 Pieter Serry climbs Balcón de Bizkaia during stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 The Wolfpack is ready to rock Il Lombardia as Quick-Step's Pieter Serry rides to the start in Bergamo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pieter Serry has signed for another two years with Belgian WorldTour team Deceuninck-QuickStep, the team has announced. The 30-year-old Belgian has been with the squad since 2013 and is, says team manager Patrick Lefevere, a rider that it was "extremely important to come to an agreement with".

Very much a team player, Serry has nevertheless managed to record some impressive results over the years, including third at the 2012 Brabantse Pijl, and fourth at the same race in 2018. He also finished third overall at last year's Tour de Wallonie, and, in nine years in the professional ranks – having turned pro with Topsport Vlaanderen in 2011 – has ridden 10 Grand Tours, finishing eight of them.

"I have been riding with the team for seven years now, and it feels like having a second family with the whole squad – the riders, staff and sponsors," said Serry on the Deceuninck-QuickStep website.

"It's really great to work with such a nice and tight-knit group. When we fight, we're fighting together, and push ourselves to a higher limit, always going for the best possible result," he said. "I'm proud to be a member of 'The Wolfpack', and want to thank everyone for the confidence they have shown in me. I'll be looking to repay them over the next two years."

Team manager Lefevere underlined the importance of having such an important rider in his stable: "Pieter is another rider that it was extremely important to come to an agreement with, and I'm delighted that he has signed a new deal.

"He always works very hard for the team – everybody can see that, and how he always shows his strength and mentality, be it at small or big races. He is a very loyal team member, so we're looking forward to two more strong and beautiful years together," he said.