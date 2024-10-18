Serenissima Gravel called off mid-race as course impassable due to rain

The 2021 edition of Serenissima Gravel took place in much more favourable weather

The Serenissima Gravel race was called off after just one lap of racing due to wet weather that caused some parts of the course to become impassable, according to Tuttobiciweb.it.

The 150-kilometre Italian gravel race, which takes place on a route that is 65% gravel and dirt roads, had already been shortened by one lap to 112.5 kilometres, and ended after a single 37.5km lap. The race website describes the course as having 15km of the route along the Brenta River.

According to the report, several portions of the route were impassable for support vehicles so organisers decided to cancel the race out of safety concerns for the riders.

Race director Filippo Pozzato explained, "There was flooding of a river near Cittadella and this put the safety of the riders at risk.

"The high water, among other things, had also blocked the assistance bikes, so we spoke with the riders and the teams and all together we decided to stop."

At the start were 36 pro riders including former Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch and teammates Kaden Groves and Xandro Meurisse of Alpecin-Deceuninck, Astana's Davide Toneatti, Arkéa-B&B Hotels' Vincenzo Albanese and Amaury Capiot, Nicolò Parisini (Q36.5), and Filippo Fiorelli and Filippo Magli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

The race also is popular among amateur riders, who Pozzato said would be reimbursed for their entry.

"As for the amateurs, we are sorry for them and for all those who had come here to race from different parts of the world. We will refund the registrations or keep them valid for next year, we apologize to everyone but we really couldn't continue," Pozzato said.