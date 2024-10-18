Serenissima Gravel called off mid-race as course impassable due to rain

By
published

Organisers stop elite riders after one lap, offer refunds to amateurs

The 2021 edition of Serenissima Gravel
The 2021 edition of Serenissima Gravel took place in much more favourable weather (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Serenissima Gravel race was called off after just one lap of racing due to wet weather that caused some parts of the course to become impassable, according to Tuttobiciweb.it.

The 150-kilometre Italian gravel race, which takes place on a route that is 65% gravel and dirt roads, had already been shortened by one lap to 112.5 kilometres, and ended after a single 37.5km lap. The race website describes the course as having 15km of the route along the Brenta River.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.