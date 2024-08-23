Sepp Kuss: Wout Van Aert's stage 7 Vuelta a España win 'feels like a victory for me'

By
published

Reigning Vuelta champion worked hard for Belgian star in finale of stage 7

Sepp Kuss played a key role in his Visma-Lease A Bike teammate Wout van Aert&#039;s Vuelta a España stage win in Cordoba
Sepp Kuss played a key role in his Visma-Lease A Bike teammate Wout van Aert's Vuelta a España stage win in Cordoba (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Wout van Aert powered across the finish line in Cordoba to claim his second stage in five days at the Vuelta a España, his teammate Sepp Kuss could be seen at the back of the small lead group, too, punching his arm in the sky in celebration.

And while the American said afterwards that Van Aert's stage 7 victory felt like a triumph to him, his own contribution to his win had not been a small one, either.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.