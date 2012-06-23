Schlecks to found new German-sponsored team in 2013?
Dutch media reports brothers may leave RadioShack-Nissan
The newest twist in rumours surrounding problem-plagued RadioShack-Nissan now have the Schleck brothers leaving the team after this season and founding a new team with a German sponsor.
According to De Telegraaf, Fränk and Andy Schleck have found a so-far unnamed German company willing to be co-sponsor. “Some” German riders are said to already have been approached about signing with the new team, but it is not clear whether that means the Germans currently at RadioShack-Nissan or now.
The team's management would be handled by Schleck confidant Kim Andersen, as well as Dirk Demol and Alain Gallopin.
Both Schlecks have contracts with the current team through the 2014 season. However, there have long been reports of problems within the team, including late payment of salaries.
The Schlecks and team manager Johan Bruyneel have often been at odds this season. Only yesterday Bruyneel announced that he would not attend the Tour de France due to the USADA doping investigation, in which he is a target.
