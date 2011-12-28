Scheirlinckx, Pardini join Geofco-Ville d'Alger

Bert Scheirlinckx was in disbelief at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bert Scheirlinckx and Olivier Pardini have joined Geofco-Ville d'Alger for the coming season. With the addition of the two Belgians, the Continental-ranked team now has 16 riders for the coming year.

Scheirlinckx, 37, brings much experience to the team. He turned pro in 2000 with Collstrop, and has ridden for a variety of Belgian teams. The last five years he was with Landbouwkrediet.

This year he won the Grand Prix Pino Cerami and the Internationale Wielertrofee Jong Maar Moedig.

Pardini, 27, turned pro with Storez-Ledecq Materiaux in 2007, moving to Groupe Gobert.com.ct and Verandas Willems before riding as an Elite 2 in 2010. This past year he rode for Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole.

Geofco-Ville d'Algiers is the follow up team to the Algerian Continental-ranked team Ain Benian-Ville d'Alger. The 16 riders for 2012 consist of seven Algerians, six Belgians and three Estonians. One of the Belgian riders is Jerome Gilbert, younger brother of Philippe Gilbert.