Santísimo Downhill delivers an Easter treat
Cusco the centre of extreme mountain biking this weekend
This weekend the Peruvian town of Cusco will host the second Santísimo [Holy] Downhill, with Slovakian rider Filip Polc the star attraction at an event expected to include 200 riders.
The event starts at 11am on April 3, on a route that captures the stunning scenery of the Urubamba province; it's another chapter in the growing popularity of urban downhill events in South American nations.
Polc is making a habit of winning these types of events, having won the Red Bull Contrapedal in Valparaiso, Chile, this February after taking out another the previous month in Manizales, Colombia.
The 27-year-old also won the Red Bull Challenge No Morro, held in the middle of the Favela de Santa Marta, one of Rio de Janeiro's largest favelas (pictured below).
The men's field will feature riders from Bolivia and Canada, plus Peruvian national champion Santiago Ortiz de Zevallos, talented junior Christian Escobar and Yannick Wende.
