Sagan back in Belgium for E3 Harelbeke

Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) went close to victory after chading down Cancellara on the Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Moreno Moser leads his Cannondale teammate Peter Sagan on the Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan is in Belgium for his season debut on the Flemish cobbles and narrow roads at the E3 Harelbeke race. The Cannondale team leader will also ride Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem as he looks to put the disappointment of Milan-San Remo behind him.

While most Classics contenders got an early-season taste of the Flemish roads at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Sagan took a break between the Tour of Oman and Strade Bianche.

Sagan will clash with Cancellara again at E3 Harelbeke, with Tom Boonen leading Omega Pharma-QuickStep. Other names to watch for include Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), Greg van Avermaert (BMC), Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and possibly even Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

"If I'll be able to repeat the same performance of last year I will be happy," Sagan said in a press release from the team.

"I don't want to predict any result or to promise anything - these are tough races with strong contenders, I just need to perform at my best. I've said many times I like Belgium races and I want to aim high. This is my goal and I'll try to chase it. I'm really concentrated and the disappointment for Milano-San Remo is set aside."

Sagan will have support from a solid Cannondale team that includes Oscar Gatto, who finished eighth in Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen won by Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maciej Bodnar, Kristjan Koren, Ted King, Alan Marangoni, Paolo Longo Borghini and Matthias Krizek.

