Rui Costa signs contract extension Lampre Merida

World UCI road champion Rui Costa has signed a contract extension with Lampre Merida, tying himself to the team until the end of 2016.





In a press release issued Friday morning the team stated that, “the sponsors have pleasure in announcing that the relationship with the world champion Rui Costa will continue for the next two seasons.”

“The two parties have come to an agreement to renew the contract for another two seasons: this is an important step forward for the future of the team.”

Rui Costa is targeting the overall in this year’s Tour de France having won two stages in last year’s race. The world champion comes into the Tour in fine form having sealed his second straight win in the Tour de Suisse last month.